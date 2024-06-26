UPDATE: Lima Avenue Ramp to I-75 Closing Delayed Until Thursday

The Ohio Department of Transportation has announced the work on the Lima Avenue ramp to I-75 Northbound has been delayed due to weather. This work previously was scheduled for today, will now take place tomorrow, THURSDAY, JUNE 27!

The Lima Ave entrance ramp to I-75 northbound will close for one day for guardrail repair.

The suggested detour from ODOT is: U.S. 68 south to U.S. 68/SR 15 interchange, exit and reenter U.S. 68 north, back to I-75 north.