Upper Sandusky Traffic Death

An Upper Sandusky Man died in a collision in that city on Saturday. The Marion Post of the Highway Patrol reports that Michael Baldgridge, Jr., died in a 2-vehicle crash just after 2 Saturday afternoon. Witnesses reported that Baldridge was west-bound on Johnson Street when he failed to stop at a spot sign at South 8th Street. His vehicle was struck on the drivers side by a northbound mini-van. Baldridge was partially ejected when his vehicle rolled over. He was taken to Wyandot Memorial Hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Three individuals in the other vehicle were treated for minor injuries at the scene,. The crash remains under investigation.