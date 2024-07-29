‘Urban Archaeology’ Topic Of Historical Museum Lecture

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

Bring your lunch break to the Hancock Historical Museum at 422 West Sandusky Street to enjoy its monthly Brown Bag Lecture Series at 12 p.m. on Thursday, August 1, discussing “Urban Archaeology” presented by Dr. Robert C. Chidester, Cultural Resources Service Director at The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc.

Dr. Robert Chidester is the Cultural Resources Service Director at The Mannik & Smith Group, Inc., where he has been the senior archaeologist since 2009. He attended Heidelberg University in Tiffin for his undergraduate degree and holds a Ph.D. in Anthropology and History from the University of Michigan.

For most people, the word “archaeology” conjures up images of lost civilizations from long ago and far away. However, any archaeologist will tell you that archaeology can be anywhere – even in your own backyard! Archaeologists from The Mannik & Smith Group have been conducting archaeological studies in and around Findlay as part of the Blanchard River Flood Mitigation Program since 2009.

In this presentation, Dr. Chidester will discuss recent excavations that have shed light on the everyday experiences of working-class residents of Findlay in the first half of the 20th century.

Scheduled at noon on the first Thursday of each month and featuring a variety of topics relevant to Hancock County and Ohio, the museum’s Brown Bag Lecture Series is free to members and available for the price of regular museum admission for nonmembers.

No registration is necessary.

For more information, visit Hancockhistoricalmuseum.org or call 419-423-4433