Urgent Need For Blood Donors

American Red Cross chapters across Ohio and the nation are working to increase blood donations.

The Red Cross says there are fewer blood drives held between Thanksgiving and the New Year, and that’s why January is National Blood Donor Month.

“What we do from a blood collection standpoint is so critically important,” said Rachel Hepner-Zawodney, Executive Director of the Northwest Ohio chapter of the American Red Cross.

“We collect more than 40 percent of the national blood supply.”

Among the local blood drives coming up, there will be one at the Red Cross in Findlay at 125 Fair Street on Friday, January 13th and at Arlington High School on January 17th.

