UWHC Inviting People To Attend Annual Meeting, Fill Out Community Survey

The United Way of Hancock County is inviting people to attend its virtual annual meeting and to participate in its online community survey.

The United Way’s 66th Annual Meeting is open to the public and will be held virtually at noon on Thursday, March 25th.

“So many uplifting moments transpired community-wide as well as internally last year in spite of the pandemic and we want to share those results and stories with the community including more about our upcoming move,” said Angela DeBoskey, CEO of United Way.

The meeting can be viewed by clicking here and a link can also be found on the United Way website.

The United Way is also inviting Hancock County residents to participate in a five minute online annual community survey available through Friday, April 2nd.

“Our ability to meet our mission of measurably improving lives is directly related to how well we understand the perspectives and needs of community members,” DeBoskey said.

“This survey is for everyone in Hancock County and the information we gather from this along with other community-wide assessments is central to how we collaborate within the community in terms of placement of gathered resources, so I encourage everyone to take five minutes and complete the survey and share with friends and family.”

Click here to fill out the survey, and the link is also available on the United Way website.

Registration is now open for the United Way’s Days of Caring service event which will be held in May. Get more information by clicking here.