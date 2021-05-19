Vaccinated Kroger Customers No Longer Have To Wear A Mask
Kroger is updating its mask policy.
The Cincinnati-based grocery chain says, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask beginning on Thursday, May 20th.
Kroger says customers who are not vaccinated are still being asked to wear a mask and non-vaccinated employees are required to keep wearing a mask.
Employees in Kroger’s pharmacies and clinics are still required to wear a mask following the CDC’s guidance on healthcare settings.
Kroger says it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offering employees $100 for receiving the COVID vaccine.
During the pandemic, #Kroger's priority has been the safety of our associates & customers. We have followed the CDC & our Chief Medical Officer Dr. Marc Watkins & listened to associates & customers to guide our policies. Read our latest #mask policy: https://t.co/dDI859o889 pic.twitter.com/jsKc6MEqef
— Kroger News (@KrogerNews) May 19, 2021