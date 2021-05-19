Vaccinated Kroger Customers No Longer Have To Wear A Mask

Kroger is updating its mask policy.

The Cincinnati-based grocery chain says, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), fully vaccinated customers and most fully vaccinated associates no longer need to wear a mask beginning on Thursday, May 20th.

Kroger says customers who are not vaccinated are still being asked to wear a mask and non-vaccinated employees are required to keep wearing a mask.

Employees in Kroger’s pharmacies and clinics are still required to wear a mask following the CDC’s guidance on healthcare settings.

Kroger says it will continue to implement enhanced cleaning and physical distancing across all facilities as well as offering employees $100 for receiving the COVID vaccine.