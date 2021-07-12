Vaccinated ONU Students Eligible For Prizes
Ohio Northern University is holding a drawing to give away prizes to vaccinated students.
Every student who is fully vaccinated and submits proof to the ONU Student Health Center by August 2nd will be entered into a drawing for the prizes.
Prizes include $5,000 grants toward cost of attending Ohio Northern in 2021-2022.
Other prizes being given away include iPad Airs, Apple Watches, Apple AirPods Pro.
The registration deadline is August 2nd and the winners will be drawn and announced on August 6th.
We are holding a random drawing for fully vaccinated students!
Every student who is fully vaccinated and submits proof to the ONU Student Health Center by Aug. 2, will be entered into a special drawing for prizes.
Winners will be randomly drawn and announced on Aug. 6. pic.twitter.com/vtutQPVMV9
— Ohio Northern Univ. (@ohionorthern) June 30, 2021