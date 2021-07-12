Vaccinated ONU Students Eligible For Prizes

Ohio Northern University is holding a drawing to give away prizes to vaccinated students.

Every student who is fully vaccinated and submits proof to the ONU Student Health Center by August 2nd will be entered into a drawing for the prizes.

Prizes include $5,000 grants toward cost of attending Ohio Northern in 2021-2022.

Other prizes being given away include iPad Airs, Apple Watches, Apple AirPods Pro.

The registration deadline is August 2nd and the winners will be drawn and announced on August 6th.