Vaccination Clinic At Marion Township House

The Marion Township Trustees and Hancock Public Health are partnering to offer their annual Drive Thru Flu Shot Clinic.

It will be held on Thursday, October 5th at the Marion Township House at 16003 State Route 568 from 3:30 to 6.

Flu shots and COVID vaccine shots will be available.

An ID and insurance card are required.

Adults who complete a short survey will receive a $50 gift card, provided by USA Aging.

Hancock Public Health recently announced its schedule of fall vaccination clinics and you can click here for that list.