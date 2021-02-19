Vaccination Clinic Set For Findlay & Hancock County School Staff

School personnel in Findlay and Hancock County will soon be able to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

A vaccination clinic for school employees has been scheduled for Saturday, February 27th from 8 to 5 at Findlay High School.

The clinic will accommodate about 1,100 school staff members in Findlay and Hancock County.

Findlay City Schools says it’s grateful for this opportunity to receive the vaccination through Governor DeWine’s public school vaccination program.

The school district says the vaccination of Ohio school teachers and staff is a step towards ensuring continuity of the education for students by returning to full in-person learning.

It is not mandatory that school staff members be vaccinated.

WFIN News on Friday spoke with Hancock County Health Commissioner Karim Baroudi about how the vaccination process is going. Get more on that by clicking here.