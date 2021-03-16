Vaccine Eligibility Expanding Again In Ohio

Ohio is expanding the eligibility for the COVID vaccine, by a lot.

Health officials say those 40 and over, and with certain medical conditions can receive the COVID-19 vaccine beginning on Friday.

Just last week, those 50 and older became eligible to get the shot.

Then on March 29th, everyone 16 and older can be vaccinated.

That means the state is on track for the goal set by President Biden of making the vaccine open to everyone by May 1st.

Governor DeWine said the eligibility expansion is possible because the state will be seeing a significant increase in the number of vaccines it’s receiving.

Eligible individuals in Hancock County can call Hancock Public Health at 419-424-7105 select option 1 for an appointment.

Last weekend more than 2,000 doses were administered at a clinic at the University of Findlay, which was the largest clinic in Hancock County to date.