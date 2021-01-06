Vaccine Pre-Registration Underway In Hancock County

Hancock Public Health is encouraging people in the first two phases who want the COVID-19 vaccine to pre-register.

People who are considered Phase 1A and/or Phase 1B and would like to receive the vaccine should complete the form by clicking on this link to pre-register.

Health officials say, at this point, they don’t have exact dates and timeframes as the timing depends on the availability of the vaccine.

Phase 1A has been underway since December 23rd.

Once Hancock County begins Phase 1B, they will notify people via the phone number and/or email address you provide.

Ohio’s COVID-19 vaccination dashboard shows 919 people in Hancock County have received the vaccine as of Wednesday.

Phase 1A

– health Care Workers

– EMS responders

– staff and residents at long-term care facilities

Phase 1B

– people age 65 and older

– people living with severe congenital, developmental, or early-onset medical conditions

– adults who work in schools (K-12)