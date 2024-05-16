Van Buren Education Foundation Unveils ‘Founder’s Wall’

The Van Buren Schools Education Foundation unveiled its Founder’s Wall project.

Working with Rowmark, a committee of Van Buren students created the Founder’s Wall.

“We are particularly excited about our Founder’s Wall as it both celebrates our community members who made donations in our first year, as well as displays the remarkable skills of our students.”

“It is entirely their design and construction, from the creation of the logo to the name plates of our donors.”

During the project, the students got to tour the Rowmark facility and learned about laser engraving, sublimation, and the products and processes used to create their donor wall.

The Founder’s Wall is prominently displayed in the entrance of Van Buren High School.

The Van Buren Schools Education Foundation was formed in February 2023 as a community organization with the mission of providing the means to support the transformation of ideas into impactful experiences for Van Buren Local Schools.

Since the fund was established, we have raised over $80,000. The fund will grow in perpetuity and be used to distribute grants to teachers and organizations within the Van Buren School community.