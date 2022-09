Van Buren Local Schools has announced the members of its 2022 Homecoming Court.

The Homecoming football game will be on Friday, October 14th against Arlington.

The Homecoming Dance will be held on Saturday, October 15th.

Queen Candidates: Camila Barrios, Alicia Castleman, Faith Smith, Isabelle Miller, and McKenna Morey

King Candidates: Nathan Curry, Hudson Sendelbach, Lucas Brown, Reese Reichley, Jackson Gregory