Van Buren Man Injured in Findlay Crash

A Van Buren man was hospitalized after a Thursday collision at the intersection of East and Lincoln streets in Findlay. Joseph Brooks on Van Buren was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital by ambulance.

According to the police at around 6:20pm, Michelle Wentling of Carey was driving east on Lincoln when she was struck by the Brooks vehicle in the intersection. Each driver claimed to have a green light at the time. No citations were posted as there were no witnesses to the crash.