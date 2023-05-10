Van Buren State Park Improvements

A ribbon-cutting was held for some improvements that were made to Van Buren State Park.

The improvements include a pollinator garden and sensory path as well as improvements to a picnic area to make it accessible to everyone.

The upgrades were made possible by a $24,000 grant from the Findlay-Hancock County Community Foundation and we spoke with CEO Brian Treece at the event.

Mary Mertz, Director of the Ohio Department of Natural Resources attended the event as did Brian Treece, CEO of The Community Foundation, and Lisa Daris, Director of the Ohio State Parks Foundation.

Get more on the improvements and of our conversation with Mertz in the video below.