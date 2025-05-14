Vandals Damaging Restrooms At Public Parks In Findlay

(From the Findlay Police Department)

The City has recently experienced a series of incidents involving damage and defacement of restrooms in several public parks.

These acts, believed to be the actions of juveniles, may be seen by some as harmless pranks.

However, they are in fact criminal offenses and are subject to prosecution under Criminal Damaging and/or Criminal Mischief statutes.

Such vandalism not only violates the law but also results in the temporary closure of restrooms for repairs and cleanup, creating inconvenience for other park visitors and placing an unnecessary financial burden on the community.

We would like to remind parents and guardians that they may be held financially liable for damages caused by their children.

We urge all parents to speak with their children about the seriousness of these actions and the potential legal and financial consequences.

Let’s work together to protect and preserve our parks for everyone to enjoy.