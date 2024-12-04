Variety Of December Activities At Hancock Historical Museum

(From the Hancock Historical Museum)

December is a magical time to visit local museums decorated for the holidays, and the Hancock Historical Museum has prepared a variety of festive offerings to celebrate the Christmas season with the community.

The holiday season at the museum begins with its monthly Brown Bag Lecture at 12 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 5 featuring “Holiday Magic: A Journey Through the History of Hallmark Christmas Movies,” presented by museum Curator and Archivist Joy Bennett.

Admission is free for museum members and included with regular museum admission for nonmembers.

From 5 – 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 14 the museum will host its annual Christmas Open House.

Guests of all ages can explore the museum’s decorated campus, enjoy crafts for children and adults, visit with Father Christmas and Mrs. Claus, hear live music, and sample seasonal refreshments.

Admission is free for members of the museum and $1 per person (cash only) for nonmembers.

The year’s final program will be Classic Movie Night at 7 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, featuring the holiday favorite White Christmas (1954).

Admission is free to attend, and reservations are encouraged but not required.

Visitors are encouraged to stop by the museum gift shop to find meaningful, local gifts celebrating Hancock County.

Items include vintage German nutcrackers and smokers from the private collection of Waltraud Mullinger, local history books, apparel, children’s toys and unique pieces of Findlay Glass. All Findlay Glass is 20 percent off through Dec. 22.

New this year, the museum is offering gift wrapping services in exchange for a donation. Museum volunteer Mary Klein will provide wrapping services for gifts brought in by visitors while they explore the museum. Wrapping is available from 1 – 4 p.m. every Friday in December, as well as Sunday, Dec. 15 and 22. Gift wrapping is complimentary for items purchased in the museum gift shop.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 W. Sandusky St. in Findlay, Ohio. Regular hours are 10 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday through Friday and 1 – 4 p.m. Sunday. The museum’s final day of operation for 2024 will be Sunday, Dec. 22. Admission into the museum is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors, $2 for students and free for members. For more information about visiting the museum and upcoming events, visit HancockHistoricalMuseum.org or call 419-423- 4433.