Various Projects Affecting Travel On Findlay Streets

(From the City of Findlay)

CONSTRUCTION 4/29-5/2:

-Broad Ave. will be reduced to one lane in each direction from W. Trenton Ave. to W. Melrose Ave. for curb replacement.

-W. Melrose Ave. will be closed to through traffic from N. Main St. to Broad Ave. for curb replacement.

-East St. will be closed to through traffic from E. Lincoln St. to E. Lima St. for curb replacement.

-Carnahan Ave. will be closed to through traffic from Milton St. to the dead end for curb replacement.

-Twp. Road 80 (Baseline Rd.) will be closed to all traffic from Springlake Dr. (E.) to Springlake Dr. (W.) for a sanitary sewer project.

Avoid these areas if possible. We will release updates on information and schedules as it becomes available.

Please contact the Engineering Department with any questions regarding these projects (419) 424-7121.