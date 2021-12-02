Vax-2-School Winner From Findlay
One of the winners of the state’s Vax-2-School drawing on Thursday is from Findlay.
The latest Ohio Vax-2-School winners include Matthew Roth, of Findlay, and Jessica Legge, of Kenton.
They each won a $10,000 scholarship.
Winners of the $10,000 scholarships have been announced daily this week.
Earlier in the week, someone from Fostoria won a scholarship.
Five grand prize winners of a $100,000 scholarship will be announced on Friday.
Ohio Vax-2-School is a series of statewide drawings to provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get the COVID vaccine.
Congratulations to today's #OhioVax2School $10,000 scholarship winners! Scroll through the graphics to see all 30 winners! Keijuanna (Keikei) Alsup, Centerville; Cory Baczkowski, Akron; October Bradley, Olmsted Twp.; Audrey Bueter, Grove City; Noah Carl, Dayton 🧵1/7 pic.twitter.com/9WNtPT28lB
— Ohio Vax-2-School (@OhioVax2School) December 2, 2021