Vax-2-School Winner From Findlay

One of the winners of the state’s Vax-2-School drawing on Thursday is from Findlay.

The latest Ohio Vax-2-School winners include Matthew Roth, of Findlay, and Jessica Legge, of Kenton.

They each won a $10,000 scholarship.

Winners of the $10,000 scholarships have been announced daily this week.

Earlier in the week, someone from Fostoria won a scholarship.

Five grand prize winners of a $100,000 scholarship will be announced on Friday.

Ohio Vax-2-School is a series of statewide drawings to provide incentives to younger Ohioans to get the COVID vaccine.