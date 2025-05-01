Vehicle Crashes Through Side Of Travel Center

The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office says a vehicle crashed into the Pilot Travel Center at the 11471 State Route 613, the Van Buren exit.

It happened at approximately 12:25 p.m. on Thursday.

The sheriff’s office says Brandon Stengle, 36, of Toledo, lost control of his vehicle while exiting from southbound Interstate 75, crossed State Route 613, entered the parking lot of the Pilot and crashed through the side of it.

Stengle was transported to Blanchard Valley Hospital for his injuries.

The sheriff’s office said the Pilot sustained major damage from the impact.

No customers were in the store as it was closed for renovations.

The crash remains under investigation.

(above pic courtesy of Elizabeth Knott)