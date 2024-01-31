Vehicle Found In Reservoir In Fostoria

(From the Fostoria Police Division)

The Fostoria Police Department and the Fostoria Fire Department are aware of the vehicle in Reservoir 4. It was located and reported by city workers several days ago, as water was being pumped out. The vehicle appears to have been there for a while.

At this time, we are waiting for weather conditions to continue to improve and warm up so that we can safely examine it. We have to use extreme caution in the vehicle’s examination, in the event there is evidence of a crime inside. Currently, the vehicle is packed with muddy ice and water.

Once the vehicle is processed and examined, we will work with local tow companies to remove the vehicle and ensure environmental safety as best as possible, depending on the vehicle’s condition. A press release will be issued at that time.

(picture courtesy of Fostoria Police Division)