Vehicle Leads Findlay Police On Pursuit

(From the Findlay Police Department)

On 9-4-2024 at approximately 2358 hrs. an officer attempted a traffic stop on a vehicle for a traffic violation.

The suspect vehicle fled from the officer northbound on N. Main St. from Ellis Ave., eastbound on W. Bigelow Ave., northbound on CR 139, eastbound on CR 97, northbound on CR 140 into Wood County, eastbound on Deweyville Rd. and then northbound on Mitchell Rd.

The suspect vehicle came to a stop at the intersection of Mitchell Rd. and Belmore Rd. where the two occupants fled from the vehicle into a cornfield to the east.

Officers formed a perimeter around the cornfield with deputies from the Wood County Sheriff’s Office and Ohio State Highway Patrol.

A FPD drone was deployed to assist in search efforts. The OSP Aviation Unit was also contacted and responded to the area.

Once on scene, the OSP helicopter unit was able to locate a suspect laying down in the cornfield. The subject was ordered out of the field and detained for investigative purposes.

The aviation unit continued searching the cornfield, but was unable to locate the second suspect.

Officers searched the area in the cornfield were the first suspect was located and found items belonging to the suspect along with suspected illegal narcotics.

The suspect later admitted the items belonged to him and he was placed under arrest and incarcerated at the Hancock County Justice Center.

This matter is still under investigation.

No injuries were reported as a result of this pursuit, which went approximately 11.3 miles and lasted 8 minutes.