Vehicle Stolen From Findlay Crashes Into Fostoria Reservoir
The Fostoria Police Division says a juvenile crashed a vehicle that was stolen from Findlay into a reservoir as he was fleeing from police.
The police department says an officer saw the vehicle run a stop sign at around 7:45 Tuesday night and attempted to stop the vehicle.
Police say the driver refused to stop and a pursuit ensued.
While searching for the vehicle, police learned that the driver had lost control and drove into Reservoir 2 near Lakeview Drive.
The driver was able to get out of the vehicle and ran from the scene.
He was located and apprehended by police.
The 15-year-old was taken to ProMedica Fostoria Community Hospital as a precaution.
He was then released to a parent and will be facing charges of theft of a motor vehicle and failure to comply.