Vehicles Stolen From Findlay Business

The Findlay Police Department said two vehicles were stolen from a business and one led officers on a short pursuit before crashing.

Police responded to Marvin Motors at 600 North Main Street around 9:30 Tuesday night on the report of a breaking and entering.

The owner of the business called police and said he was following two vehicles that were stolen.

Officers located the first vehicle on Defiance Avenue and attempted to pull it over but it sped off and crashed into a residence in the 500 block of North Cory Street.

Police said the driver, Dwayne Hubbard, 58, of Toledo, was arrested and taken to the Hancock County Jail on charges of receiving stolen property, breaking and entering and failure to comply/fleeing.

The second stolen vehicle was located abandoned in the 500 block of West Street.

Police said three males were involved in the vehicle thefts and two of the suspects were still at large.