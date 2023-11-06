Veterans Day Parade Coming Up In Findlay

People are encouraged to come out for the Veterans Day Parade in Findlay.

The parade will be held on Sunday, November 12th beginning at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

The parade will begin at the intersection of South Main and Lincoln Street and proceed north to the Hancock County War Memorial at North Main Street and Center Street where a ceremony will be held.

See some video from last year’s parade below.

Chamberlin Hill Elementary will hold its annual salute to Veterans on Friday.

Veterans Day is on Saturday.