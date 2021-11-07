Veterans Day Parade & Service Held In Findlay

People lined the streets of Findlay on Sunday afternoon for the Veterans Day Parade.

The parade began at the corner of Lincoln Street and South Main Street and ended at the Hancock County War Memorial at North Main Street and Center Street where a ceremony was held.

Nichole Coleman, executive director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office in Findlay, spoke at the service and we caught up with her afterwards.

Veterans Day is on Thursday, November 11th.

On Veterans Day, Chamberlin Hill Elementary School in Findlay will hold a Salute to Veterans Drive Through Parade.

Many area restaurants are offering Veterans free or discounted meals on Veterans Day as well.

