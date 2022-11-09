Veterans Day Parade Set For Findlay

People are encouraged to come out for the Veterans Day Parade in Findlay.

The parade will be held on Sunday, November 13th at 2 p.m. on Main Street.

Veterans Day is on Friday.

The parade will begin at the intersection of South Main and Lincoln Street and proceed north to the Hancock County War Memorial at North Main Street and Center Street where a ceremony will be held.

Also on Sunday, The Hancock Historical Museum will be hosting a reception to honor local Veterans from 1 to 4:30.

All Veterans and active duty military members will receive free admission to the museum.

There will be family-friendly activities and guests will be able to view some special artifacts on display for the occasion, including uniforms from each branch of the armed services.

At 3:15, local Veteran and President of Flag City Honor Flight, Bob Weinberg, will speak about his service as a Sentinel at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier.

The Hancock Historical Museum is located at 422 West Sandusky Street in Findlay.