Veterans Empowerment Fair Being Held In Findlay

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office and Owens Community College will be holding a Veterans Empowerment Fair.

The event will be held at Owens Community College at 3200 Bright Road in Findlay from 10 to 2 on Saturday, February 24th.

The free event will include several resource booths with information on support programs for wellness, finances, home/environment, growth, and life resources.

All Veterans and their friends and family members and community leaders are invited to attend the event in support of local Veterans.