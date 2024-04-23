Veterans Empowerment Fair Being Held In Findlay

(From the Hancock County Veterans Service Office)

The upcoming Veterans Empowerment Spring Fair provides an opportunity for area veterans and their families and friends to learn about local resources, helpful organizations, and employment opportunities.

The event will be held on April 27 on the campus of Owens Community College from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. in the Community Education & Wellness Center.

Nichole Coleman, director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the event.

A range of resource organizations will have information booths with representatives available to tell visitors about their programs in areas ranging from wellness and finances to home/environment, growth, and life resources.

This Spring’s Veterans Empowerment Fair (in addition to the various resource booths) will be about “Getting Healthy for Summer”.

The Veterans Empowerment Spring Fair is open to the public. This free event is proudly sponsored by Guaranteed Rate, a Fremont-based mortgage and loan company with locations in Findlay. Guaranteed Rate is a trusted USO partner and VA loan expert.

For more information, visit hancockveterans.com or CALL 419-424-7036.