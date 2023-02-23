Veterans Empowerment Fair Being Held In Findlay

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office and Owens Community College will be holding a Veterans Empowerment Fair.

The event will be held at Owens Community College at 3200 Bright Road in Findlay from 9 to 3 on Saturday, February 25.

The free event will include more than 30 resource booths with information on support programs for wellness, finances, home/environment, growth, and life resources.

Doors open at 9, and 15 minutes later Nichole Coleman, Executive Director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office, will give the welcome and opening remarks.