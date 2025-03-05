(From the Hancock County Veterans Service Office)

The upcoming Veterans Empowerment Spring Fair for Veterans provides an opportunity for area veterans, and their families and friends, to learn about local resources, helpful organizations, and employment opportunities.

The event will be held on March 8 on the campus of Owens Community College from 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m. inside the Community Education & Wellness Center.

A range of resource organizations will have information booths with representatives available to tell visitors about their programs in areas ranging from wellness and finances to home/environment, growth, and life resources.

We will kick off the event with Coffee and Donuts from Fort Findlay. Our meal sponsor, Details Auto Spa, will be providing Lunch.

There will be a performance from Guitars for Vets – Findlay Chapter Band “A.W.O.L.”

The Veterans Empowerment Fair is open to the public. This free event is proudly sponsored by Rate, a Fremont-based mortgage and loan company with locations in Findlay. Rate is a trusted USO partner and VA loan expert.

For more information, visit hancockveterans.com or CALL 419-424-7036.