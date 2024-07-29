Veterans Empowerment Summer Fair and Family Picnic Coming Up

The upcoming Veterans Empowerment Summer Fair and Family Picnic will provide an opportunity for area veterans and their families and friends to learn about local resources, helpful organizations, employment opportunities, and have some fun at the same time.

The event will be held on Saturday, August 3rd on the campus of Owens Community College at 3200 Bright Road in Findlay from 10 to 2 in the Community Education & Wellness Center.

Nichole Coleman is Executive Director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office in Findlay.

As Nichole mentioned in the audio above the free event is open to the public and will include an indoor resource fair as well as outdoor fun with bounce houses and games.

Get more details below.