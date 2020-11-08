Veterans Honored In Service At Hancock County War Memorial

There was a short service held at the Hancock County War Memorial on Sunday to honor local Veterans ahead of Veterans Day on Wednesday.

Bill Johns, president of the Hancock County Veterans Council, is asking people to thank a Veteran for the service any time you see one, not just on Veterans Day.

While there was no parade this year due to COVID, Bill said he still wanted to have a short service to let Veterans know they’re not forgotten and never will be.

In the video below is Marine Corps Veteran J.D. Owen singing the Star Spangled Banner and God Bless the U.S.A.