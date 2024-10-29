Veterans Invited To Annual Program Put On In Their Honor

The students at Findlay’s Chamberlin Hill Elementary will honor local Veterans during their 27th Annual Veterans Day Program on Friday, November 8.

The school reminds the public that, due to space limitations, the program is for Veterans and their guests only.

The doors will open at 9:30 a.m. and the student program featuring patriotic songs and performances will begin at 10:15 a.m.

Lunch will be served at 11:30.

Information to RSVP can be found on the flyer below a video from last year that you can see below.

Chamberlin Hill Elementary is located at 600 West Yates Avenue.

Veteran’s Day is on Monday, November 11.