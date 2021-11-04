Veterans Memorial Dedication Ceremony To Be Held

The public is invited to attend the dedication of the new Veterans Memorial in Van Buren on Veterans Day.

The memorial is located at the Village Square and will be dedicated on Thursday, November 11th at 11:11 a.m.

The memorial is an Eagle Scout project created by Jacob Deiter, a senior at Van Buren High School.

Another event in which people can honor their local Veterans is the Findlay Veterans Day Parade, which will be held on Sunday, November 7th.

The parade will begin at the corner of Lincoln Street and Main Street at 2 p.m. and end at the Hancock County War Memorial at Main Street and Center Street.