Veterans Service Office Director Discusses New VA Clinic

The VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System has announced the location of a new Community- Based Outpatient Clinic at 1720 East Melrose Avenue in Findlay.

The nearly 7,000 square foot clinic will serve Veterans in Hancock and surrounding counties in Ohio and will provide primary care, mental health, and blood draw services to more than 9,000 eligible veterans.

Nichole Coleman, director of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office, was on with WFIN’s Chris Oaks to discuss the new clinic.

“It will be fantastic to have a clinic in Findlay with a primary care physician and mental health services.”

Nichole says Veterans are currently traveling to Lima, Toledo or Marion for VA services and this new facility will be a lot more convenient for them.

Listen to Nichole’s full interview when she was on the air with Chris, below.