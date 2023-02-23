Veterans Service Office Holding PACT Act Information Session

The Hancock County Veterans Services Office in conjunction with VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System will host a PACT Act information session on Monday, February 27th at the Hancock County Veteran Services Office, 1100 E. Main Cross Street, Suite 123, in Findlay from 1 to 7.

The PACT Act expands VA health care and benefits for Veterans, and Survivors of Veterans, who were exposed to burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic substances during their service in Vietnam, The Gulf War, and Post 9/11 eras, as well as Veterans who served at Camp Lejeune or MCAS New River for at least 30 cumulative days from August 1953 through December 1987–and their families.

Senator Sherrod Brown was in Findlay last fall to discuss the PACT Act with Veterans and you can read that story by clicking here.

Nichole Coleman, Executive Director of Hancock County Veterans Services says, “This is an amazing opportunity for veterans and family members to learn about how the PACT Act benefits impact them.”

“The staff from the Ann Arbor VA Medical Center will provide the presentation; have staff available to do on-site, private toxic exposure screenings, as well as members of their team to answer questions about eligibility and community care. Additionally, the veterans service office team will be available to fill out forms for disability claims, answer questions about how the PACT Act benefits might impact other benefits you already receive and make state veterans ID cards.”

Gino Detone, PACT ACT Public Affairs Outreach Specialist with VA Ann Arbor Healthcare System says “I am excited to share information on the 2023 Promise to address comprehensive toxics (PACT) ACT with your community. This new momentous legislation expands toxic-exposed

Veterans to access to VA care and benefits, adds over 23 presumptive conditions for radiation, Agent Orange, Gulf-war toxins, burn pit exposures and address Camp Lejeune water contamination.” Services from Ann Arbor VA, Transition Assistance Program, Hidden Heroes, and Hancock County Veterans Service Office will be presenting information and answering questions for participants. Participants are asked to bring their DD-214 and register for the session by calling Hancock County Veterans Service Office at 419-424-7036.