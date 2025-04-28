Veterans Service Office Holding ‘VetFest’ Music Festival

(From the Hancock County Veterans Service Office)

Flag City Community VetFest, a production of the Hancock County Veterans Service Office presented by Rate will be happening Saturday, June 14th on Broadway St. in downtown Findlay.

The date is significant not just because it is Flag Day, but it is also the Army’s 250th birthday. It will give us an opportunity to recognize local veterans as well as veteran owned businesses and veteran friendly employers right in Hancock County.

The event is a music festival that will celebrate our veterans. Join us for delicious food from area food trucks, thirst quenching beverages, fun souvenirs, music that will make you get up and dance and the chance to give back to our veterans and our community.

The doors open at 3pm and the event ends at 11pm with a closing and flag lowering ceremony. Music begins at 4pm and will feature 3 bands – Truck Stop Manners, 100 Proof and First to Eleven.

“Vet Fest is about bringing people together. It’s a chance for veterans to connect with each other, but also to say thank you to the community for all the support they’ve shown us over the years,” expressed Ed Newton, Hancock County Veterans Service Office Resiliency Operations Manager. “It goes both ways—we’re honoring those who served, and also recognizing how much it means to have a community that stands behind us. At the end of the day, it’s about connection, gratitude, and having a good time with good people.”

Money raised from the event will benefit Wreaths Across America, veteran housing initiatives and local food pantries. In addition, there will a collection of new toys, still in packaging for our community.

According to Andy Sterling, VetFest Committee Member “Celebrating our local veterans is the best way to show our support. The passion and planning that has gone into this event is sure to highlight the pride Flag City and Hancock County has in our veteran residents”

Sponsorship opportunities are still available at many different levels.

For more information about the event or event sponsorship, please email Nichole Coleman at [email protected]