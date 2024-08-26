Veterans Service Office Seeking More Veterans’ Stories For Story Walk

(From the Hancock County Veterans Service Office)

The Hancock County Veterans Service Office currently seeks to recognize the efforts of distinguished men and women who have worn the uniform of our nation’s armed forces during any of the following:

-The Korean War

-Vietnam

-Persian Gulf War (Operation Desert Storm)

-Global War on Terrorism (Operation Enduring Freedom / Operation Iraqi Freedom)

One Veteran’s story from each of the four conflicts will be selected by a panel to be featured on the appropriate one of our next four Heritage Trail Story Walk boards.

DEADLINE for nominations is September 5, 2024.

Click here to learn more about the first four storyboards that were dedicated in September of 2023.