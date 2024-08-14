Veterans Service Office To Celebrate Veterans At Hancock County Fair

(From the Hancock County Veterans Service Office)

Join the Hancock County Veterans Service Office at the Hancock County Fair. Wednesday, August 28th is Veterans Day at the Fair and your Veterans Service Office has a packed day to celebrate our local Veterans and their families.

We want to make sure our veterans are fed throughout the day. Beginning at 10am, there will be free coffee and donuts, while supplies last. Our office will be giving out free vouchers for lunch at select food vendors at 11:30am and dinner will be served at 5pm following a brief Veterans Recognition Ceremony. All of these will be in the Old Millstream Building on the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

Veterans can spend time in the air conditioned Old Millstream Building where representatives from the VA Healthcare System will be on hand to assist veterans with enrolling in the VA Healthcare system and then how to use the system once they are enrolled. The Hancock County Veterans Service office will have representatives present to discuss their many services and resources available to local veterans.

A.W.O.L., the Guitars for Vets band and local band reVerb will be entertaining veterans during the afternoon in the Old Millstream Building.

We look forward to being at the Hancock County Fair each year to connect with our veterans and celebrate their service.

For more information, visit www.hancockveterans.com or contact our office at 419-424-7036.