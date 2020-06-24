Vice President Coming To Ohio For Truck Launch

Vice President Mike Pence is coming to Ohio for the unveiling of Lordstown Motors’ new pickup.

The all-electric Endurance truck will be launched on Thursday.

Company officials say the truck has the fewest moving parts of any vehicle while also featuring four in-wheel hub motors.

The company launched last year in the old GM plant in Lordstown.

People can watch the unveiling at noon Thursday on Lordstown Motors’ Facebook page.

The vice president reportedly will also meet with local law enforcement leaders.