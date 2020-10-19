Vice President To Visit Ohio Again This Week

Vice President Mike Pence will make a campaign stop in Ohio this week.

He will host a Make America Great Again event at Cincinnati’s Lunken Airport on Wednesday, October 21st.

Doors open at 4 p.m. for the event that starts at 6 p.m.

Those who request a ticket to the event must waive liability for COVID-19 exposure.

All attendees will be given a mask.

Pence was in Columbus campaigning for the president on October 12th.

Joe Biden made a campaign stop in Cincinnati on October 12th after also visiting Toledo earlier in the day.