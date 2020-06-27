Victim Suffers Life-Threatening Injuries In Findlay Assault

The Findlay Police Department is investigating an assault that left a victim with life-threatening injuries.

Police responded to the 1800 block of Camelot Lane at 8:22 Friday night on the report of an unconscious male lying in the street.

The victim, later identified as Brenden D. Martin, was taken to Blanchard Valley Hospital by Hanco EMS and then transferred to St. Vincent Medical Center in Toledo.

Police say Martin was assaulted by an unknown suspect who fled the scene.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone who may have information on the assault is urged to call the Findlay Police Department at 419-424-7150.