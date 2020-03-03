Video Memorial For Former UF President Dr. DeBow Freed

People gathered in Findlay to remember former University of Findlay President Dr. DeBow Freed, who passed away on February 8th.

The video memorial was held at College First Church of God where Bill Reist was Dr. Freed’s pastor.

“People loved him, both on campus and in the community. And people are coming up from Ada as well.”

Freed was president of UF from 2003-2010 after serving as the president of Ohio Northern University for 20 years.

Reist says Freed always wanted to know how you were doing.

“He would always turn the conversation away from himself and back to you, and he would just build you up and encourage you.”

A memorial service and celebration of Dr. Freed’s life will be held at the Ohio Northern University English Chapel at 11 a.m. on Saturday.

Freed earned his undergraduate degree from the U.S. Military Academy. He’ll be buried at West Point National Cemetery.