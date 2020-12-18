Video Shows OSHP Troopers Comforting Abducted Child

The Ohio State Highway Patrol has released video of when troopers located an abducted child on the Ohio Turnpike last weekend.

In the video below, you can hear the troopers calming down the little girl by giving her a teddy bear, called Teddy the Trooper.

The child was abducted from Colorado by her non-custodial mother, who was taken into custody.

Troopers from the Swanton Post pulled conducted the traffic stop on the Ohio Turnpike in Williams County on Saturday night.