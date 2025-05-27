Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Coming To Fostoria

(From the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall Fostoria Committee)

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be in Fostoria June 26-30, 2025.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall is a 3/5 scale replica of the Vietnam Memorial in Washington, D.C. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall was dedicated on Veterans Day in 1982. Its purpose is honor those who served and sacrificed during the Vietnam War.

The original was designed by Maya Lin. She was 21 years old at the time. Etched into the black granite are the names of more than 58,300 American service members who lost their lives during the Vietnam War. The Vietnam Veterans Memorial Wall is the most-visited memorial on the National Mall in Washington, attracting more than 5 million people each year.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will be at the Fostoria Community Schools, 1001 Park Ave. The Wall’s visit to Fostoria is especially significant as 2025 is the 50th anniversary of the end of the Vietnam War. The Traveling Wall is a program of the Vietnam and All Veterans of Brevard in Brevard County, Florida.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall will arrive in Findlay early on the morning of June 26, a Thursday. It will leave from Findlay Reineke Ford at approximately 9:00 a.m. It will proceed on South Main St. and turn east on Center St. which becomes Tiffin Ave. then the route goes left onto Fostoria Ave. (State Route 12). It will travel through Arcadia on SR12 and into Fostoria (Lytle St.), taking a left at the Mid-Block, turning west on South St. and proceeding north on North Countyline St. The route will turn left on Park Ave. and on to the Fostoria Community Schools. The public is encouraged to line the route and participate in its arrival in Fostoria.

The Vietnam Wall frequently travels with a motorcycle escort comprised of individual riders and groups like the American Legion’s Legion Riders and the Black Swamp Veterans Motorcycle Club. Event organizers are anticipating an escort of 200 or more motorcycles.

Once the Wall arrives, some two dozen volunteers will assemble its panels. The Wall stands 6 feet tall and measures 300 feet from end to end. The Vietnam Wall in Washington is 493 feet long and 10 feet tall at its highest point.

Event organizers will have a trailer nearby for security volunteers and to serve a first aid station. There will be at least two volunteers working two-hour shifts providing 24-hour security as long as the Wall is in Fostoria. In addition, the Fostoria Police Department will regularly patrol the Wall.

Visiting the Wall can be an emotional experience for Vietnam veterans who lost comrades-in-arms and for family members who lost loved ones. There will be counseling services on site for anyone who needs them.

The Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall’s visit to Fostoria is made possible because of the generous support received to date from many Fostoria and area individuals, businesses and organizations, including the Fostoria Amvets Post 69, the Fostoria Vietnam Veterans of America Chapter 440, the Greater Fostoria Community Foundation, the Fostoria Eagles Aerie 430, the Fostoria Police and Firefighters Benevolent Funds, and the Fostoria High School National Honor Society.

The amount owed the Vietnam and All Veterans of Brevard to transport the Wall here has been raised. The committee is continuing to raise funds to meet local expenses, including lodging for the individuals accompanying the Wall. In the event that there are unspent funds once the Wall has left Fostoria, those funds will be donated to the Seneca County Honor Bus which is also a 501-c-3 organization.

Also on display will be the Eyes of Freedom traveling memorial. Eyes of Freedom is dedicated to the service and sacrifice of all who have answered our Nation’s call. It specifically honors “Lima Company” from central Ohio. L-Co. lost 22 Marines and one Navy Corpsman in Iraq in a four month period in 2005. Eyes of Freedom also brings awareness to “The Silent Battle,” the struggle many veterans have with post-traumatic stress disorder and the issue of suicide among veterans. It is estimated as many as 22 veterans commit suicide each day.

Opening ceremonies will take place at 4 p.m. on June 26, the day the Wall arrives in Fostoria. The Star Spangled Banner and the hymns of each branch of the service will be performed by the Fostoria Community Band. It is planned that there will also be remarks by local officials and Sgt. Major Steve Kosinski.

(picture courtesy of the Vietnam Traveling Memorial Wall on Facebook)