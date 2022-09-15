Vintage Book Sale At Findlay-Hancock County Public Library

The Friends of the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library is hosting a special vintage book sale on Monday, September 19th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

There will be more than 300 vintage books on many topics available for purchase.

Emilee Whetstone, manager of the Book Cellar, says this is a great opportunity to add to your collection or start a new collection.

We spoke with Emilee about some of the most expensive books in the sale.

Funds from books purchased at the sale benefit the numerous programs the Friends of the Library support each year for the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library.

Emilee says the Book Cellar has been around since November of 1991 and since then has donated more than $300,000 to the Findlay-Hancock County Public Library from its book sales.

The vintage book sale will be held in the Blanchard Room at the library on Monday, September 19th from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Cash and checks only will be accepted.

For questions about the sale, contact the Book Cellar at 419-434-1044.