“Visionary” Hanco EMS Founder Passes Away

One of the founders of Hanco EMS has died.

John Moore passed away on May 25th in Ft. Myers, Florida at the age of 80.

Current Hanco EMS Chief Rob Martin says Moore created a legacy for this community to have pre-hospital care and EMS services.

“He had a vision for what the needs were for EMS and we wouldn’t be here today if John Moore didn’t have that vision.”

Martin says Moore was a remarkable man and it was always nice to have him stop in over the years.

“And kind of give me the nod, like, we’re doing okay and we’re doing it the way he expected it to be done.”

Moore’s funeral service was held June 1st at Coldren Crates Funeral Home in Findlay and he was buried at Van Horn Cemetery in Amanda Township.

Read his full obituary here.