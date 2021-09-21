Volunteers Help Make Dinner As Part Of Days Of Caring

The United Way of Hancock County’s Fall Days of Caring is happening this week.

We stopped by the City Mission of Findlay on Tuesday where Donna and some coworkers from First National Bank were helping prepare dinner.

Donna (on the right in the above pic) says it’s very rewarding giving back to the community and her workplace volunteers as often as they can.

As Donna said in the audio above, she was working on a green bean casserole when we spoke with her, and she joked, “don’t tell my family I cook.”

Donna and another coworker work at First National Bank of Pandora, while the other two volunteers who were helping prepare dinner work at branches in Findlay and Bluffton.

This is the first time the United Way has held two Days of Caring in one year.

During the Days of Caring event in May of this year, more than 550 volunteers from area corporations completed 79 projects for 15 agencies.

The fall event happening this week is smaller, with about 150 corporate volunteers tackling 24 projects for local non-profits.