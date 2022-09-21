Volunteers Help Out With United Way’s Fall Days Of Caring

The United Way of Hancock County‘s Fall Days of Caring was a big success.

The Fall Days of Caring ran from September 19-21 and volunteers tackled a variety of projects such as landscaping, painting, cleaning and construction.

We stopped by 50 North in Findlay as some volunteers from Marathon Petroleum were helping 50 North volunteer Tim Brugeman with some landscaping. (video below)

Among the other projects that were completed; volunteers painted and landscaped at Teddy’s Rescue and the Hancock County Fairgrounds.

And a team of volunteers organized and cleaned at Cancer Patient Services of Hancock County and a team from Blanchard Valley Health System completed some yard work for affordable senior living communities Kiwanis Village and Blanchard House.

During Days of Caring, employees of area corporations and small businesses lend a hand to local organizations.

Nonprofits in need of help submit projects, volunteer teams register to help, and the United Way matches up the two groups.

In four-hour shifts, the volunteers take on projects such as landscaping, organizing, painting, planning an event, cleaning, or construction.